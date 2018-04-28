Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:24 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Gang Members Get Life in Prison for 2010 Slaying

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 6, 2013 | 8:52 p.m.

A Santa Maria judge on Thursday sentenced three Lompoc gang members to life in prison for their involvement in a January 2010 slaying.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Rick Brown sentenced Gregory Wallace, 34, to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Christopher Jaime, 19, to 56 years to life and Roberto Castaneda, 19, to 50 years to life, according to Stephen Foley, chief deputy district attorney for Santa Barbara County.

A jury convicted the three of first-degree murder and other charges on March 29.

That decision followed a two-month trial in which prosecutors accused Wallace of ordering the two teens to kill Isidro Madera, 38, for not paying “taxes” to the gang from his drug sale profits.

Madera was fatally shot in a carport near his apartment complex on North K Street.

Castaneda and Jaime were juveniles at the time, but were charged as adults.

The jury also found Wallace, Castaneda and Jaime guilty of a gang allegation with the first-degree murder charge and using a firearm causing death.

Wallace was found guilty of committing murder for financial gain and committing murder while an active participant of a criminal street gang, being a felon in possession of a gun, possession of a controlled substance and making criminal threats to a witness.

Jaime was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance.

“The outcome is extremely gratifying,” Foley said. “It’s the product of a lot of work by a lot of people. This was an organized gang hit on Mr. Madera because he refused to pay gang taxes. It was a brutal murder, and the punishment fits the crime.”

Eight defendants have been charged in connection with Madera’s murder, Foley said.

He said Francisco Vargas is expected to be sentenced next Thursday to 15 years to life for second-degree murder, Joshua Lemen is expected to receive 22 years in prison at sentencing July 18, David Yang admitted to second-degree murder in juvenile court, Ray Cardoza admitted to first-degree murder in juvenile court, and Sonia Silva pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact, with a gang enhancement and was sentenced to 16 months in state prison.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 