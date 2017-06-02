3 Lompoc Teens Arrested After Alleged Gang-Related Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded

Three teens with alleged ties to a criminal street gang were arrested for suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting last month, Lompoc police said Friday.

On May 18, officers investigated an apparent gang-related shooting in the 1200 block of West College Avenue, police Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

Officers found the shooting victim, whose name was not released, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center undergoing treatment for a single gunshot wound to the back, Martin said.

Police executed search warrants at three separate residences for each of the three suspects, recovering two firearms and ammunition in the process.

Arrested were Isaiah Adams, 19, who allegedly fired the gun that wounded the victim, and Miguel Gonzalez and Alfonso Roa, both 18.

All three suspects are linked to a local street gang, Martin added.

He said a fourth person was arrested during the warrant service on crimes not related to this investigation.

Adams, Gonzalez and Roa were booked into the Lompoc City Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

