Monday, April 30 , 2018, 10:01 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

3 Lompoc Teens Arrested After Alleged Gang-Related Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 2, 2017 | 12:23 p.m.

Three teens with alleged ties to a criminal street gang were arrested for suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting last month, Lompoc police said Friday.

Alfonso Roa Click to view larger
Alfonso Roa (Lompoc Police Department photo)
Miguel Gonzalez Click to view larger
Miguel Gonzalez (Lompoc Police Department photo)
Isaiah Adams Click to view larger
Isaiah Adams (Lompoc Police Department photo)

On May 18, officers investigated an apparent gang-related shooting in the 1200 block of West College Avenue, police Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

Officers found the shooting victim, whose name was not released, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center undergoing treatment for a single gunshot wound to the back, Martin said.

Police executed search warrants at three separate residences for each of the three suspects, recovering two firearms and ammunition in the process.

Arrested were Isaiah Adams, 19, who allegedly fired the gun that wounded the victim, and Miguel Gonzalez and Alfonso Roa, both 18.

All three suspects are linked to a local street gang, Martin added.

He said a fourth person was arrested during the warrant service on crimes not related to this investigation.

Adams, Gonzalez and Roa were booked into the Lompoc City Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 