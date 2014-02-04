Three Men Charged in Connection with Rooster Fighting

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Tuesday that charges have been filed against three individuals as a result of the Sheriff’s Department investigation into rooster fighting occurring in an agricultural area on Dulard Road in Northern Santa Barbara County.

Cipriano Blancarte Rodriguez and Armando Castillo Villa have been charged with possession of fighting roosters in violation of Penal Code section 597j. This offense is punishable by imprisonment in the County Jail for up to one year and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Carlos Villa is charged with being a spectator at an exhibition of rooster fighting in violation of Penal Code section 597c, an offense punishable by imprisonment in the County Jail for a period not to exceed six months and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

All three individuals are also charged with trespassing on private property in violation of Penal Code section 602.8. The first violation of section 602.8 carries a fine of $75.

Arraignment for the three men is scheduled for Thursday in Santa Maria Superior Court.