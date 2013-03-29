Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:20 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three Men Convicted in Lompoc Murder Case

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 29, 2013 | 9:55 p.m.

A North County jury has convicted three gang members of first-degree murder and other charges in a Lompoc shooting case.

The verdicts came in late Friday afternoon in Superior Court.

“Everything was guilty and true,” said Stephen Foley, chief deputy district attorney for Santa Barbara County.

Prosecutors accused Gregory Wallace, 34, of ordering younger gang members to kill Isidro Madera, 38, for not paying “taxes” to the gang from his drug sale profits.

Madera was fatally shot in a carport near his apartment complex on North K Street in January 2010.

Roberto Castaneda and Christopher Jaime, both 19, were juveniles at the time but were charged as adults.

There are three other defendants in this case who already have entered pleas or are expected to enter a plea to murder, Foley added.

Wallace, Castaneda and Jaime also were found guilty of a gang allegation with the first-degree murder charge and using a firearm causing death.

Wallace also was found guilty of committing murder for financial gain and committing murder while an active participant of a criminal street gang, being a felon in possession of a gun, possession of a controlled substance and making criminal threats to a witness.

Jaime was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance.

“I’m gratified,” Foley said. “The jurors put a lot of time into this case. The trial started Jan. 14, and the jury experienced the death of Judge Edward Bullard, so I commend them for their service to the community.”

Superior Court Judge Rick Brown finished the trial after Bullard’s death March 10 from apparent complications after heart surgery.

“There are other potential suspects in this case and the investigation is ongoing,” Foley added.

