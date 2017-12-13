Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:58 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Three Neushul Sisters to Play for Team USA Water Polo Against China, Netherlands

The three Neushul sisters, from left, Kiley,  Jamie and Ryann, are playing for the U.S. Women’s National Water Polo Team in a four-game exhibition series against China and Netherlands. Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 13, 2017 | 10:25 a.m.

Dos Pueblos standout Ryann Neushul is joining her older sisters, Kiley and Jamie, on the U.S. National Women’s Water Polo Team for a series of international matches against China and Netherlands.

Team USA also will include San Marcos alum and USC freshman Paige Hauschild, giving it four Santa Barbara area players on the roster.

The first game of the three-game series is scheduled for Thursday (Dec. 14) against China at UC Irvine at 7 p.m. The U.S. will play Netherlands on Sunday (Dec. 17) at Loyola Marymount at 2 p.m. and face China again on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Foothill High in Tustin at 7:30 p.m.

The Dec. 16 game against Netherlands at Santa Barbara High, cancelled due to the unhealthy air caused by the Thomas Fire, has been moved to Santa Margarita High in Orange County. All tickets purchased for the match in Santa Barbara will be automatically refunded.

The planned celebration for retiring Olympian Kami Craig at SBHS will be rescheduled in the summer of 2018, USA Water Polo announced Wednesday.

The last time four local players were on the U.S. Women’s senior team roster was last May for the FINA Intercontinental Cup in Davis.

This will be the first time all three Neushul sisters will be playing together on a national team.

Kiley, the oldest sister, played on the 2016 gold medal-winning team at the Rio Olympics. She and Jamie played together last summer on the team that won the FINA World Championship in Budapest, Hungary; Kiley was named MVP of the tournament. Hauschild also was a member of that championship squad.

Ryann is in her senior year at Dos Pueblos. She recently led the CIF-Southern Section No. 2-ranked Chargers to the championship of the Villa Park Tournament

Like her sisters, Ryann is headed to Stanford after she graduates from DP.

