Three New Board Members Join Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) welcomes three new board members: Joe Danely, Dr. Roger Dunham and Michael Maloco. All three men have served our country: Dunham served in the US Navy becoming an expert in nuclear submarines; Danely served in the Army during Vietnam as a helicopter pilot leaving that country as a Captain; and Maloco has served in the Air Force Auxiliary, better known as the Civilian Air Patrol since 1976 attaining the rank of Colonel.

Danely, born in Pennsylvania and raised in Southern California, is a 1963 UCSB & ROTC graduate. He completed his paratrooper training the next year and flight school in 1965 and served two tours flying helicopters in Vietnam leaving the Army as a Captain.

Returning to Santa Barbara in 1971, he got his general contractor’s license and has been developing, building and remodeling residential, multi-family and commercial properties here and in Ventura County since.

Danely’s community service revolves around his passion for planes and automobiles. He was chairman of the Airport Commission after serving as a member for a few years, and since 1979 he has been active in the local chapter of the Experimental Aviation Association with two stints as president.

Danely is also a member of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW) and a life member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association and the UCSB Alumni Association.

Dunham, a beloved M.D. who had a very successful primary and specialty care internal medicine practice, retired July 1 of this year. He served on the PCVF board previously.

His military education began in the US Navy from 1963–66 with an emphasis on submarines, which took him from electronics and radar, to nuclear power and ultimately to nuclear reactor prototype training.

Dunham served in the North Pacific and Pearl Harbor between 1966–69. His last post was as chief of the Nuclear Reactor division on board the USS Halibut submarine.

He turned his periscope toward medicine after his service and graduated from UCLA School of Medicine in 1976. He was chief of staff at St. Francis Medical Center and put in 10 years as medical staff rep to the American Medical Association (AMA).

His community service includes 14 years on the board of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and several years with Angel Flight West.

Maloco, who has organized the flyovers for PCVF’s Veterans Weekend the last five years, was born in Scotland and immigrated to the U.S.A. in 1966. He graduated from CSU Northridge and the College of the U.S. Air Force and later owned and operated a medical manufacturing business with 360 employees.

His vintage aircraft, a T-34, is housed in Camarillo. His connection with other passionate pilots who own vintage war birds is what makes the PCVF flyovers so spectacular. “Viper” (his flying moniker) is assembling the largest flyover with more than two-dozen planes planned for this year’s Veterans parade finale.

Go to the PCVF website for all the details on the upcoming Veterans Weekend from marathons, to the Military Ball to the parade and closing with the free concert.

The Veterans Day weekend is the showcase for the Foundation and all it does for veterans from Santa Barbara County so they are never forgotten.

For more information, visit www.PCVF.org.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.