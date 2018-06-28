Goleta Union Board Approves 3 New Principals for Elementary Schools

The Goleta Union School District board approved the hiring of three new principals at its Wednesday meeting.

Joanna Lauer was hired as principal at Mountain View School, Amanda Martinez-Iqbal was hired at El Camino School, and Lorena Reyes was hired at Isla Vista School, according to the district.

Lauer and Martinez-Iqbal have both been working for the district since 2011.

Lauer has previously worked at Kellogg School and the district office, while Martinez-Iqbal has worked for Hollister Elementary School, Ellwood Elementary School and the district office.

Reyes is an outside hire, with previous experience working as a principal in the South San Francisco Unified District and the Oakland Unified School District, according to the district.

All three principals are starting their new positions on July 1.

A representative from the Goleta Union School District said no more personnel changes for school principals are expected before the start of the next school year.

