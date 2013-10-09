3 Juveniles Hurt After Being Hit by Vehicle in Lompoc

Three juvenile pedestrians were hit by a vehicle and injured Tuesday night in Lompoc, the Lompoc Police Department said.

Three children ages 16, 8 and 4 were crossing North Avenue at L Street when they were hit by a vehicle.

All three, who are related, were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital due to the extent of their injuries. One was transported via Calstar helicopter and the others by ambulance.

The driver, who has not been identified, was not injured, police said. Sgt. Chuck Strange said no arrests have been made, and there appear to be no extenuating circumstances such as being impaired or driving under the influence.

He had no update on the condition of the pedestrians Wednesday morning.

