Three People Hurt in Collision West of Santa Maria

Three people were injured, one seriously, in a collision Sunday night west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 8:15 p.m. at Brown Road and Betteravia Road, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, Sadecki said, and one person was trapped in the wreckage.

It took about 20 minutes to extricate the most seriously injured patient, Sadecki said. That person was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Two other people suffered minor injuries, and also were taken to Marian, Sadecki said.

It was raining at the time of the wreck, he said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

County crews were assisted on the incident by firefighters from the cities of Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

