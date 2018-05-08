3 People Injured in Vehicle Accident in Southwest Lompoc

Three people were injured Tuesday morning in a vehicle collision in Lompoc, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Shortly before 8 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire and Police departments responded to the crash near the intersection of Ocean Avenue and V Street.

Two ambulance were requested to transport three patients with minor injuries to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, fire Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.

Additional details were no immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

