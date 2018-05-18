Three People Injured in Head-On Crash on Brown Road Near Guadalupe

Two men and a woman are hurt; one person is transported by medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Three people were seriously injured Friday afternoon in a reported head-on crash on Brown Road near Highway 1.

About 5:30 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Santa Maria Fire Department and the Guadalupe Fire Department were dispatched for a report of a head-on collision three miles west of Highway 1, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

A CalStar medical helicopter also was dispatched to transport one patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Firefighters had to conduct moderate extrication to free one of the patients from the wreckage, Eliason said.

Two males in one vehicle suffered major injuries, and a woman in the other car received moderate injuries, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The other patients were taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Highway 1 near Brown Road was closed for a short time so the medical helicopter could land to pick up the patient.

The cause of the collision will be investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

