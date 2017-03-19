Five People Injured in Crash on Highway 101 Near Buellton

Vehicle careened off the roadway near McMurray Road; 1 patient airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Three people were hospitalized Sunday after a car careened off Highway 101 in Buellton, according to emergency dispatch reports.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Highway 101, south of Avenue of Flags.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department, American Medical Response and California Highway Patrol responded to the incident.

The driver, who reportedly fell asleep, lost control of the vehicle, which landed on private property along the northbound side of the highway, according to emergency dispatch reports. The vehicle went down an embankment and ended up on its wheels in a horse pasture.

Five people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Emergency crews were advised to access the crash scene off McMurray Road, not the highway.

Five people suffered injuries ranging from major to moderate to minor, with a CalStar medical helicopter taking one of the patients to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Two other victims, one of with major injuries and one with moderate injuries, were taken to the hospital by an AMR ambulance, Zaniboni said.

He said the remaining two occupants suffered minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.

The CHP was investigating the cause of the crash.

