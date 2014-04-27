Three People Injured in Crash South of Lompoc

Three people were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash Sunday south of Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The rollover wreck occurred on Highway 1 several miles south of Lompoc, said Capt. Vince Agapito, a department spokesman.

Firefighters were called out about 11:45 a.m., and found the vehicle and three injured people, he said.

One patient had suffered major injuries, and was flown by Calstar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The other two patients had moderate injuries, Agapito said. One was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, and the other was taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

