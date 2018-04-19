Three People Injured in Crash West of Santa Maria

Three people were injured Monday in a three-vehicle collision west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 6:30 a.m. to the accident on West Betteravia Road, near Ray Road, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Two vehicles collided head-on, and a third vehicle then struck the wreckage, Sadecki said.

One person was seriously injured, and two others suffered minor injuries, Sadecki said, and they were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Betteravia Road was closed for a time in the area of the accident.

The collision remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

