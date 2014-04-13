Three People Injured When Car Drives Off Road in Mission Canyon Crash

Mercedes-Benz sedan tumbles over and lands about 50 feet below Tunnel Road in foothills above Santa Barbara

Three people were injured Sunday night when their vehicle drove off a road in Mission Canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Tunnel Road, firefighter Paul Christensen said.

Three people were in the vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz sedan, which rolled over and came to rest about 50 feet down the hillside, he said.

Christensen said one of the occupants, who suffered minor injuries, was able to make his way back up the hillside and summon help.

Two women who also were in the car were assisted up the hillside, and treated at the scene by paramedics. One suffered moderate injuries and the other had minor injuries, he said.

All three were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but details on their conditions were not available late Sunday.

Neighbors told Noozhawk that the crash occurred near a sharp turn that has been the scene of other accidents.

The accident remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

