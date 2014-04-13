Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 9:04 am | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three People Injured When Car Drives Off Road in Mission Canyon Crash

Mercedes-Benz sedan tumbles over and lands about 50 feet below Tunnel Road in foothills above Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 13, 2014 | 10:32 p.m.

Three people were injured Sunday night when their vehicle drove off a road in Mission Canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Tunnel Road, firefighter Paul Christensen said.

Three people were in the vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz sedan, which rolled over and came to rest about 50 feet down the hillside, he said.

Christensen said one of the occupants, who suffered minor injuries, was able to make his way back up the hillside and summon help.

Two women who also were in the car were assisted up the hillside, and treated at the scene by paramedics. One suffered moderate injuries and the other had minor injuries, he said.

Emergency personnel assist three people who were injured Sunday night when their vehicle ran off the road in Mission Canyon above Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers photo)

All three were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but details on their conditions were not available late Sunday.

Neighbors told Noozhawk that the crash occurred near a sharp turn that has been the scene of other accidents.

The accident remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 