Local News

Three People Injured in Lompoc Shooting Incident

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 10:25 p.m. | July 4, 2017 | 10:06 p.m.

At least three people were found with gunshot wounds in a Lompoc alleyway on Tuesday night, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Personnel from the Lompoc and Santa Barbara County fire departments along with Lompoc Police Department and American Medical Response were dispatched at approximately 9:45 p.m. to the alley between the 700 blocks of North F and North G streets.

Medics found two victims at the scene with a report of another in a different block.

Two of the victims were shot in the head or face, with one having a life-threatening injury and the second having a non-life-threatening injury, according to emergency dispatch traffic.

A third person suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, and crews were trying to determine if there were additonal victims. 

A CalStar helicopter also was requested to transport at least one of the injured people to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

At least one patient was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center. 

The suspect reportedly wore a ski mask and fled from the shooting, which reportedly occurred in the 800 block of North F Street.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The incident command post was set up at near the intersection of Pine Avenue and G Street as additional officers were called in to help secure the scene and be with victims at the hospitals.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

