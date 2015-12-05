Monday, April 9 , 2018, 5:36 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

3 Rescued from Heavy Surf Pounding Beach Below Isla Vista Bluffs

Emergency crews use rope system to bring two women and man up the cliffs after they became stranded while surfing

Two surfers who were trapped on the beach below the cliffs along Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista on Saturday evening wait to be rescued.
Two surfers who were trapped on the beach below the cliffs along Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista on Saturday evening wait to be rescued. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo | December 5, 2015 | 7:34 p.m.

Three people were rescued in Isla Vista on Saturday evening after being trapped by heavy surf on the beach against the cliffs, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency crews were called out shortly before 5:30 p.m. to the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive, where two women and a man who had been surfing were on the beach and being pounded by large breakers, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said firefighters made contact with the trio, and used a rope system to haul them up the cliff to safety.

No injuries were reported.

Three engines, a truck and two water-rescue teams responded to the call, Zaniboni said.

The identities of the trio were not disclosed, and additional details were not available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk video)

A surfer is brought up the cliffs Saturday night in Isla Vista after being trapped on the beach by heavy surf. Click to view larger
A surfer is brought up the cliffs Saturday night in Isla Vista after being trapped on the beach by heavy surf. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
