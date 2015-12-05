3 Rescued from Heavy Surf Pounding Beach Below Isla Vista Bluffs

Advice

Emergency crews use rope system to bring two women and man up the cliffs after they became stranded while surfing

Three people were rescued in Isla Vista on Saturday evening after being trapped by heavy surf on the beach against the cliffs, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency crews were called out shortly before 5:30 p.m. to the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive, where two women and a man who had been surfing were on the beach and being pounded by large breakers, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said firefighters made contact with the trio, and used a rope system to haul them up the cliff to safety.

No injuries were reported.

Three engines, a truck and two water-rescue teams responded to the call, Zaniboni said.

The identities of the trio were not disclosed, and additional details were not available.

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk video)