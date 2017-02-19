Three People Taken to Hospital After Being Stabbed in Lompoc

Three people were taken to the hospital early Sunday after being stabbed outside a Lompoc bar, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. to the alley behind the 100 block of South H St. Sgt. Bryan Dillard said.

“While en route to this location, additional information was obtained by the police dispatch center regarding the description of two separate vehicles that had left the area,” he said. “Both of these vehicles were located within a few minutes in different locations.”

Two stabbing victims were found in one of the vehicles, and a third in the other, Dillard said.

All were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Details on their conditions were not available.

Detectives were continuing to investigate the case, and no arrests were reported.

