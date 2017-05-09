Three Physicians Join Sansum Medical Staff

Sansum Clinic has announced the addition of three new physicians to its medical staff.

“Sansum Clinic has a long history of recruiting the best and the brightest physicians from across the nation and we are pleased to welcome these highly accomplished physicians to the clinic,” said Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, Sansum's CEO/chief medical officer.

The new doctors are:

Marilyn Mendoza, M.D., MPH, who joins the Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine Department at Hitchcock Pediatrics.

She received her medical degree from the UC San Diego School of Medicine and is board-certified by the American Board of Pediatric Medicine. Dr. Mendoza completed her pediatric residency at UC Irvine/Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

In 2014, Dr. Mendoza received the Young Physicians Community Engagement Award on Gun Violence and Safety and in 2015 she developed an obesity prevention program at one of the Children’s Hospital of Orange County clinics.

Mark Juretic, M.D., joins the Internal Medicine department at Pesetas Urgent Care & Multi-Specialty Clinic.

He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine where he graduated with honors and is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He completed is internal medicine residency at the UC San Diego.

Before joining Sansum Clinic, Dr. Juretic was the medical director at Pacific Central Coast Health Centers and served as chief of staff at Marion Regional Medical Center from 2011-12.

Anh Lam, M.D., recently joined Sansum's Hospitalist Program. She received her medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine is board-certified in internal medicine.

Dr. Lam completed her internal medicine residency at the University of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital & Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY.

To learn more about Sansum Clinic, visit www.sansumclinic.org.

— Elizabeth Baker for Sansum Clinic.