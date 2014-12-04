Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:11 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Three Pickles Subs & Sandwiches Wins Three Awards at Chowder Fest

By Maureen McFadden for Three Pickles Deli and Subs | December 4, 2014 | 8:40 a.m.

Good things come in threes, and Three Pickles Subs & Sandwiches proves that adage true.

Up against a pack of 21 competitors from five-star restaurants to sandwich shops, Bob and Clay Lovejoy, father and son owners of Three Pickles, are delighted to announce they took home awards in three categories at the fifth annual Chowder Fest held at the Bacara Resort & Spa in early November to benefit the Legal Aid Foundation.

More than 400 people attended the Chowder Challenge.

“The field was very competitive this year, which is testimony to how the event has evolved," said Food & Home Magazine publisher Phil Kirkwood, who is the major sponsor of the event. "Bob and Clay have been close every year they've entered. This year they managed to get that perfect blend of flavors and absolutely deserve the honor.”

More than $30,000 was raised on the event for Legal Aid.

Having entered the Chowder Fest for the third year — there goes that three thing again — with each year they got closer to the crown. The triumvirate win was for Clam Chowder Champ, Overall Champ and People’s Choice Award. This year, Chef Clay added a little special topping.

“We finished each bowl off with a little spicy cappicola we crisped up and crumbled,” he said.

Using that combination of spicy flakes with the rich and hearty base for the chowder is unique to the "Pickle Empire." Last year they placed third.

First question off most people’s lips when they hear Three Pickles won for Best Chowder is: Will it be on the menu? Yes, is the resounding reply.

“We will have the clam chowder at all three locations (third location is Pickle Room) on Fridays and Saturdays downtown and the Pickle Room," Clay Lovejoy said. "We also make a few more scratch made soups during the week and three different types of chili.”

Pickle Room bar manager Willy Gilbert noted, “If the contest had been a horse race, they won the trifecta.”

The best way to find out what’s on the menu is to call the downtown deli at 126 E. Canon Perdido St. at 805.965.1015 or the Goleta location at 420 S. Fairview Ave. at 805.964.4585. Lovejoy’s Pickle Room, next door to the deli, is open Monday through Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing Three Pickles Subs & Sandwiches.

 

