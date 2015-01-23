Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:52 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three Plead Guilty in Killing of Santa Barbara-Area Homeless Man

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | January 23, 2015 | 6:43 p.m.

Jonathan Andrade

The three men charged with murder in the death of a Santa Barbara-area homeless man have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and will be sentenced in March, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Carlos Medina, Jonathan Andrade and Roman Romero, all of Santa Barbara County, were arrested in November 2013 for the fatal attack on Richard Alden Boden.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to an area known as Granny’s Field, an open area west of San Simeon Drive and San Angelo Avenue in unincorporated Santa Barbara County, on Sept. 16 and found an unconscious assault victim who was later identified as Boden.

Carlos Medina

Boden suffered major injuries and never regained consciousness, according to authorities.

On Oct. 14, he was taken off life support at the request of his family, and he died a short time later, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

All three suspects were charged with murder and conspiracy and initially entered not guilty pleas.

They all pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter this week, Deputy District Attorney Anthony Davis said.

Medina’s sentencing is scheduled for March 10 and he will get six years in state prison, Davis said.

Roman Romero

Andrade and Romero will both be sentenced on March 9.

They each face up to six years in state prison, Davis said.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 