Three Plead Guilty in Killing of Santa Barbara-Area Homeless Man

The three men charged with murder in the death of a Santa Barbara-area homeless man have pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and will be sentenced in March, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Carlos Medina, Jonathan Andrade and Roman Romero, all of Santa Barbara County, were arrested in November 2013 for the fatal attack on Richard Alden Boden.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to an area known as Granny’s Field, an open area west of San Simeon Drive and San Angelo Avenue in unincorporated Santa Barbara County, on Sept. 16 and found an unconscious assault victim who was later identified as Boden.

Boden suffered major injuries and never regained consciousness, according to authorities.

On Oct. 14, he was taken off life support at the request of his family, and he died a short time later, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

All three suspects were charged with murder and conspiracy and initially entered not guilty pleas.

They all pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter this week, Deputy District Attorney Anthony Davis said.

Medina’s sentencing is scheduled for March 10 and he will get six years in state prison, Davis said.

Andrade and Romero will both be sentenced on March 9.

They each face up to six years in state prison, Davis said.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.