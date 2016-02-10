Three-point Shooting Boosts Laguna Blanca Over Besant Hill

Boys Basketball

Laguna Blanca went on a 3-point shooting rampage, knocking down 17 from behind the arce in a 75-65 win over Besant Hill in a Condor League boys basketball game on Wednesdsay at Westpark Gym in Ventura.

The win gives the Owls second place in the league.

Sage Pickering buried four 3-pointers to spur a second-half rally by the Laguna Blanca. He finished with 16 points.

Pierce O'Donnell scored 23 points to lead the Owls and Atty Roddick added 18 points.

Michael Anekewe, Besant HIll's 6-8 sophomore, poured in 30 points while 6-9 senior Felix White had 18 points.

