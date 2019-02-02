Three-Point Shooting Leads Westmont Women Past Menlo

College Basketball

Lauren Tsuneishi, Maud Ranger and Kaitlin Larson combined on 10 of 19 shots from beyond the arc to lead NAIA 14th-ranked Westmont to a 57-43 Golden State Athletic Conference victory at No. 16 Menlo on Saturday.

Tsuneishi went 4 of 7 from three-point range and led the Warriors with 14 points. Over the past three games, Tsuneishi has made 14 of 24 three-point field goals (58.3 percent).

Ranger, who made 4 of 11 shots from long range, tallied 12 points and pulled down four rebounds. Larson made 2 of 3 three-point attempts on her way to 13 points and four rebounds.

Westmont (17-6, 10-3 GSAC) took a 45-28 lead into the final quarter, but Menlo scored the first eight points of the final 10 minutes to pull the Oaks to within nine (45-36).

However, with 6:48 to play Tsuneishi drained her fourth three-pointer to end the Oaks' run and begin an eight-point run by the Warriors. Westmont took a 17-point lead (53-36) with 5:48 to play. The Oaks would get no closer than 14 points the rest of the way.