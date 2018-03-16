Three-Point Shooting of Lauren Tsuneishi, Maud Ranger Lead Westmont Into NAIA Quarterfinals

College Basketball

Westmont guards Lauren Tsuneishi and Maud Ranger combined for 11 3-point field goals to help fourth-ranked Westmont (24-6) defeated Loyola of Louisiana (26-6) by a score of 77-65 in an NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship semifinal game on Friday in Billings, Montana.

The Warriors advance to take on MidAmerica Nazarene of Kansas (27-6) in a quarterfinal game on Saturday. The Pioneers reached the quarterfinals with an 83-67 win over Providence of Montana (20-12) in the game that followed Westmont's.

Tsuneishi did not miss a shot for the Warriors, making all seven of her field goal attempts including six from beyond the arc. The point guard tallied 20 points, dished off seven assists and collected three rebounds.

"I am so proud of Lauren and how she has been ready to go this year," said Moore. "She has risen to the challenge of stepping in as a freshman and being our point guard, controlling our tempo and knowing all of our plays.

"On top of that, she's been able to knock down shots when she needs to. Tonight she did all of the above. She was incredible out there."

Ranger connected on five of 11 from downtown to tally 15 points while contributing three rebounds.

Lauren McCoy tallied 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the game. McCoy now has 1,485 career points, which is just seven points behind Aysia Shellmire (2013-17) Westmont's career scoring record-holder.

An 11-0 Warrior run in the first four minutes of the third quarter put Westmont in control of the game. Ranger opened the run with back-to-back threes. The next three points came by way of field goals by Joy Krupa (7 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists). McCoy capped the run with a jumper, giving Westmont a 44-27 lead with 5:57 to go in the third. At the end of the quarter, Westmont led 57-39.

Loyola shot 29.2 percent (21 of 72) from the floor including 31.0 percent (9 of 29) from behind the arc. The Warriors made 47.3 percent of their attempts from the floor 26 of 55) including 55.0% (11 of 20) from 3-point range.

This marks the second year in a row the Warriors have reached the quarterfinals of the national championship and the third time in the last four years.

"We are excited for the opportunity to keep playing, especially for the seniors (McCoy, Haskin, Ferrin)," said Moore. "They have worked so hard to earn the opportunity they have tomorrow to play for the right to go to the Fab Four. We have to recover and have a lot of work to do on short notice, but our team is very good at preparing on short notice. It's one of the things we train them to do all year. We will be ready to go."