Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 8:39 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Three-Point Shooting of Lauren Tsuneishi, Maud Ranger Lead Westmont Into NAIA Quarterfinals

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | March 16, 2018 | 8:43 p.m.

Westmont guards Lauren Tsuneishi and Maud Ranger combined for 11 3-point field goals to help fourth-ranked Westmont (24-6) defeated Loyola of Louisiana (26-6) by a score of 77-65 in an NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship semifinal game on Friday in Billings, Montana.

The Warriors advance to take on MidAmerica Nazarene of Kansas (27-6) in a quarterfinal game on Saturday. The Pioneers reached the quarterfinals with an 83-67 win over Providence of Montana (20-12) in the game that followed Westmont's.

Tsuneishi did not miss a shot for the Warriors, making all seven of her field goal attempts including six from beyond the arc. The point guard tallied 20 points, dished off seven assists and collected three rebounds.

"I am so proud of Lauren and how she has been ready to go this year," said Moore. "She has risen to the challenge of stepping in as a freshman and being our point guard, controlling our tempo and knowing all of our plays. 

"On top of that, she's been able to knock down shots when she needs to. Tonight she did all of the above. She was incredible out there."

Ranger connected on five of 11 from downtown to tally 15 points while contributing three rebounds.

Lauren McCoy tallied 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the game. McCoy now has 1,485 career points, which is just seven points behind Aysia Shellmire (2013-17) Westmont's career scoring record-holder.

An 11-0 Warrior run in the first four minutes of the third quarter put Westmont in control of the game. Ranger opened the run with back-to-back threes. The next three points came by way of field goals by Joy Krupa (7 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists). McCoy capped the run with a jumper, giving Westmont a 44-27 lead with 5:57 to go in the third. At the end of the quarter, Westmont led 57-39.

Loyola shot 29.2 percent (21 of 72) from the floor including 31.0 percent (9 of 29) from behind the arc. The Warriors made 47.3 percent of their attempts from the floor 26 of 55) including 55.0% (11 of 20) from 3-point range.

This marks the second year in a row the Warriors have reached the quarterfinals of the national championship and the third time in the last four years.

"We are excited for the opportunity to keep playing, especially for the seniors (McCoy, Haskin, Ferrin)," said Moore. "They have worked so hard to earn the opportunity they have tomorrow to play for the right to go to the Fab Four. We have to recover and have a lot of work to do on short notice, but our team is very good at preparing on short notice. It's one of the things we train them to do all year. We will be ready to go."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 