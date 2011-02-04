Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:00 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Three Providence Hall Students in Running for Westmont’s Monroe Scholarships

Thirty candidates are on campus to compete for four awards

By Elaine Rottman, Providence Hall | February 4, 2011 | 4:24 p.m.

In the 10-year history of Westmont College’s Monroe Scholarships, no secondary school from across the country has had more than two candidates selected to compete for the four-year, full-tuition awards — until this year, when three applicants from Santa Barbara’s Providence Hall rose to the top of the pool.

Joyce Luy, director of admissions at Westmont College, said Monroe Scholarship candidates are chosen based on exceptional academic performance, the quality of the admission essay, the quality of the total application package and the quality of the student’s academic preparation.

That final criterion — academic preparation — is what makes this such a significant distinction for Providence Hall, a college preparatory school in the Christian tradition founded in 2007. Providence Hall’s three Monroe Scholarship candidates are members of the first class to attend the school through all four years of high school.

“Providence Hall obviously is producing the kind of students who can contribute to Westmont’s community in all areas, including academics, leadership and spiritual life,” Luy said.

Thirty candidates have been invited to compete for four Monroe Scholarship awards. All candidates previously qualified for Westmont’s President’s Scholarship. Monroe Scholarship competition will take place Feb. 4-5 on the Westmont campus. Awards will be announced a week later.

Providence Hall is expanding to include grades 7 and 8 and is now accepting applications for all classes (7-12). The school’s administrative office is located at 19 E. Micheltorena St. For more information, click here or 805.962.4400.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

