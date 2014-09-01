One Person Hurt in Rollover Crash Near Jalama Beach

One person was injured Monday afternoon in a rollover accident near Jalama Beach County Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash involving a white pickup truck occurred at about 12:45 p.m., a mile from the beach park, the CHP said.

Firefighters from Santa Barbara County and the city of Lompoc, an AMR ambulance and a Calstar helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

CHP dispatch initially indicated two adults and a child had been hurt, but units on the scene later reported that only one person was injured.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.