Three Reported Hurt in Wreck Near Santa Maria

Three people reportedly suffered moderate injuries Tuesday in a vehicle accident west of Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision, involving an SUV and a big-rig, occurred shortly after 7 a.m. at West Betteravia Road at Brown Road, the CHP said.

Reports from the scene indicated the three people hurt were taken by ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Brown Road was reported blocked for a time by the wreckage.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.