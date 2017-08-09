Three Riverbed Fires Under Investigation Near Lompoc

Three separate fires, each smaller than one-quarter acre, in the Santa Ynez River near Lompoc on Wednesday were under investigation.

Personnel from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County fire departments responded to the scene off McLaughlin Road just before 8 a.m., Lompoc Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.

The three fires had a slow rate of spread and were contained to less than one-quarter acre in size.

A county fire hand crew also helped by performing overhaul duties.

The cause of the fires was under investigation by county personnel.

The blazes on Wednesday occurred less than two days after crews battled a two-acre fire in the riverbed.

That fire was reported at about 6 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of North A Street and East Central Avenue, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

County personnel reportedly were investigating the incidents to determine if they might be related.

