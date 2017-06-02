Three San Marcos Athletes Advance to CIF State Finals

Track & Field

San Marcos triple jumper Brian Nnoli finished as the second leading qualifier and Royals Erica Schroeder and Allie Jones advanced to the finals in their respective events at the CIF State Track & Field Prelims on Friday night at Buchanan High in Clovis.

Haleigh Batty of Cabrillo also advanced to Saturday’s finals in the girls long jump, while Jason Peterson of San Marcos missed qualifying in the boys 800 meters.

Nnoli posted a mark of 47-04.50 on his third and final jump to finish behind state leader CJ Stevenson of Great Oak, who went 47-07.50 in his first and only jump of the preliminary competition.

Jones finished third in her heat of the 100 hurdles in a time of 13.81. It was the fifth fastest time of the three heats. Tara Davis of Agoura, the national leader in the event, posted the top qualifying mark of 13.31.

Davis also had the best long jump at 20-8.25. Batty was eighth with a leap of 18-10.25.

Schroeder, who is competing in her third straight State Meet, had the 10th fastest time in the girls 800 at 2:11.17. The top 12 times made the final. Alyssa Brewer California High in the North Coast Section, won the heat Schroeder competed and posted the fastest time of the prelims at 2:09.12.

In the boys 800, Peterson finished 18th in 1:56.24. The last qualifying mark was 1:54.80.

Peterson finished a remarkable season, rebounding from a serious illness he picked up while on a mission trip to Mexico.