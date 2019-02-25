Three-Sport Standout Mikayla Butzke Named Phil Womble Award Winner for Dos Pueblos

Pixel Tracker

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 25, 2019 | 9:15 p.m.

There is no off-season for Dos Pueblos student-athlete Mikayla Butzke.

Mikayla Butzke Click to view larger
Three-sport athlete Mikayla Butzke is the Phil Womble Award winner from Dos Pueblos.

In the fall, she’s the starting setter for the volleyball team. She plays center for the basketball team in the winter and plays first and third base for the softball team during the spring.

The junior on Monday was honored as the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award winner from Dos Pueblos at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

“Mikayla is a throw-back type athlete that works hard, dives for balls and fires up her teammates. She is a great student athlete,” said Dos Pueblos athletic director Dan Feldhaus.

The Womble Award is a character award and Butzke has proven on all the teams she’s played that she is a trustful and loyal teammate.

Butzke has been a captain for the volleyball team the last two seasons.

“With Mikayla, you know what you are always going to get,” volleyball coach Megan O’Carroll said. “She is fiercely consistent in all the best ways possible. She’s highly intelligent, her effort is always 120 percent, she remains calm and positive in all situations, and she proved time and time again that she is easily the best setter in Santa Barbara County.”

Girls basketball coach Phil Sherman said Butzke always puts the team and school first. She led a very tough Channel League in rebounding and blocked shots and earned all-league honors, and she never played basketball before high school.

“She is very easy to coach and get along with,” Sherman said. “As far as I am concerned, she is one of the great Charger athletes I have coached in my 20-plus years.”

