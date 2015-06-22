Three Students from Santa Barbara Make Dean’s List at California Lutheran University

The following Santa Barbara residents are among 718 students who made the spring dean's list at California Lutheran University:
» Jade Lamas, a communication major
» Grace Spadoro, a business administration major
» Alexandrea Everson, a criminal justice major
Students qualify for the list by maintaining a 3.6 grade point average in their academic subjects.
Cal Lutheran is a selective university based in Thousand Oaks, with additional locations in Oxnard, Woodland Hills, Westlake Village, Santa Maria and Berkeley. With an enrollment of 4,200 students, Cal Lutheran offers undergraduate and graduate programs through its College of Arts and Sciences, School of Management, Graduate School of Education, Graduate School of Psychology and Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary. Members of the Cal Lutheran student body come from across the nation and around the world and represent a diversity of faiths and cultures.
