Three Suspects Sought After Shooting in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police are searching for three suspects after a shooting late Thursday night sent a man to the hospital with a wound to his upper body.

Sgt. Jesus Valle said officers responded about 11:45 p.m. to the 200 block of West Tunnell Street, where they found a 30-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.

Three men wearing dark clothing reportedly approached the victim as he got out of his parked vehicle, according to Valle.

He said one of the suspects then fired a gun at the victim, hitting him in the upper body. The suspects then fled the scene.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Valle said the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 x297.

