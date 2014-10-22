3 Suspects Sought in Isla Vista Home-Invasion Robbery

Investigators were searching for three men who committed a "home-invasion style" robbery early Wednesday in Isla Vista, according to UC Santa Barbara officials.

The incident occurred at about 1:45 a.m. at a residence in the 700 block of Camino Del Sur, according to an alert sent out by UCSB.

"Three suspects entered a residence and demanded property," the alert said. "One suspect brandished a knife, and there was a threat of a gun, however, no gun was seen. The suspects were last seen heading towards El Colegio Road."

The suspects were described as a Hispanic male adult with a heavy build and pony-tail, and wearing a gray shirt; a male approximately 30 years old, with a slender build and pock-marked face; and a male white adult, approximately 20 years old, 6-foot-2, with a slender build and a chin-strap beard.

Anyone with any information about this incident or any other crime is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Tip Line at 805.681.4171 or at the following link: www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

