Three Suspects Sought in Santa Maria Restaurant Robbery

Three suspects — two men and a woman — were being sought Tuesday night in the robbery of a Santa Maria restaurant.

The hold-up at Cool Hand Luke's, 1321 S. Nicholson Ave., occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to Lt. Mark Norling of the Santa Maria Police Department.

Two of the suspects — a man and a woman — had dinner at the restaurant, then asked to talk to the manager, Norling said.

"The suspects then indicated to the manager that they were robbing the business," Norling said. " The suspects took the manager to the office, where the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash."

Police did not say whether a weapon was used in the robbery.

The pair left the restaurant and went to a waiting get-away vehicle — a dark-colored, small SUV — driven by the third suspect, Norling said.

The vehicle was last seen getting on northbound Highway 101.

No one was injured during the robbery, Norling said.

The suspects who entered the restaurant were described as a light-skinned Hispanic male in his mid 30s, approximately 5-foot-5 with a medium build, and last see wearing a grey sweatshirt and a hat; and a Hispanic female in her mid 20s, with a thin build, slightly taller than the male suspect, with short brown hair, last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants.

No description was given for the getaway driver.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781 or CrimeStoppers at 877.800.9100.

