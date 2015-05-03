Three Suspects Sought in Isla Vista Armed Robbery

An armed robbery involving three men occurred early Sunday in Isla Vista, and the suspects remained at large, according to the UC Santa Barbara Police Department.

The robbery was reported at about 4:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Seville Road, the department said in an automated alert to the UCSB community.

One of the suspects may have been armed with a firearm, police said.

Residents were advised to stay indoors and avoid the area.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police issued the following update:

“The area of the robbery has been thoroughly searched and checked by deputies and officers,” a statement said. “The suspects have not been located, and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department is conducting the investigation into the crime.”

Additional details on the incident were not available.

Anyone with information about the robbery was encouraged to call UCSB police at 805.893.3446.

