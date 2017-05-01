Three-Time Champion Kento Perera Rolls into Channel League Tennis Semis

Tennis

Three of the top four seeds advanced to the singles semifinals at the Channel League Individual Tournament in Ventura on Monday.

Top-seed and three-time champion Kento Perera breezed to a pair of wins and dropped just one game. He defeated Wen Jong of Buen and Mason Dochterman of Dos Pueblos.

Perera faces Ventura’s Max Cohen in one semifinal match on Tuesday. Cohen knocked out fourth-seeded Noah Ostovany of Santa Barbara, 6-3, 7-6 (3) and Taylor Kleine of Santa Barbara, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 2 seed Miles Baldwin rolled into the semifinals with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Daniel Newton of San Marcos. Baldwin defeated Buena’s Tommy Calles, 6-0, 6-0, in the first round.

Third-seeded Dom Stefanov of San Marcos will face Baldwin on Tuesday after beating Noah Laber of Ventura, 6-2, 6-2, and Bryce Button of Buena, 6-0, 6-0.

The doubles start on Wednesday.

The singles final and doubles semifinals and final will be played Thursday at a site to be determined.