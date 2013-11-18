Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Fair with Haze 63º

 
 
 
 

Three UCSB Faculty Members Named Fellows of American Mathematical Society

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | November 18, 2013 | 11:24 a.m.

Three members of UC Santa Barbara’s faculty have been named to the 2014 Fellows class of the American Mathematical Society.

The three — Darren Long, Martin Scharlemann and Guofang Wei — join last year’s 10 inaugural UCSB Fellows.

According to the AMS, the Fellows distinction recognizes members of the society “who have made outstanding contributions to the creation, exposition, advancement, communication and utilization of mathematics.”

Long was named for his contributions to low-dimensional topology and hyperbolic geometry; Scharlemann for contributions to low-dimensional topology and knot theory; and Wei for contributions to global Riemannian geometry and its relation with Ricci curvature.

“I am proud that three of our faculty in the Department of Mathematics are among the 50 Fellows elected to the American Mathematical Society this year,” said Pierre Wiltzius, the Susan and Bruce Worster Dean of Science at UCSB. “Their professional recognition serves as an indication of the stature of UCSB’s mathematicians and their achievements in research and education.”

This year’s Fellows will be welcomed at an event at the Joint Mathematics Meeting, the largest mathematics conference in the world. It takes place Jan. 15-18 at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The AMS, founded in 1888 to further the interests of mathematical research and scholarship, serves the national and international community through its publications, meetings, advocacy and other programs. It has nearly 30,000 individual and 580 institutional members in the United States and around the world.

