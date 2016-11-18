Three UCSB Water Polo Players on Golden Coast First Team

Water Polo

The Golden Coast Conference released its first men's postseason awards today, with five Gaucho water polo players being named to the All-GCC team. Reed Cotterill, Shane Hauschild and Liam Lenihan all received First-Team recognition, while Ivan Gvozdanovic and Boris Jovanovic were both named All-GCC Honorable Mention. Gvozdanovic was also named to the All-GCC Freshman Team.

The news comes just one day before No. 4 UCSB's GCC Tournament semifinal matchup with the quarterfinal winner between No. 9 Pepperdine and No. 19 UC Irvine.

After the Gauchos went undefeated in conference play this season for the first time since 1979, it comes as no surprise that they are well represented in the All-Conference teams. In fact, only No. 5 Pacific has more representation than UCSB in the postseason awards, with six different players receiving All-GCC honors.

UCSB has three players on the All-GCC First Team, more than any other program in the conference. Pepperdine is the only other program to have multiple First-Teamers in Marko Asic and Mark Urban. Asic was also named GCC Co-Player of the Year alongside Long Beach State's Nolan McConnell.

Cotterill and Hauschild have filled up the stat sheet all year for the Gauchos, with the former leading the team in goals (43) and the latter holding the team-high in assists (19). Cotterill has also tallied 11 assists on the year, giving him 54 points, the most of any Gaucho. Hauschild, a former San Marcos High star, is close behind, ranking third on the team in goals (29) and second in points (48).

Senior Liam Lenihan is one of two goalkeepers on the All-GCC First Team, joined by UC Irvine's Matej Matijevic. Lenihan has been a crucial part of UCSB's current seven-game win streak, the program's longest since 2012. During the Gauchos' run, Lenihan has averaged 9.0 saves per game on a .538 save percentage, and he has managed to hold UCSB's last six ranked opponents to single-digit scoring.

Jovanovic and Gvozdanovic were both named All-GCC Honorable Mention after being the only Gauchos other than Cotterill and Hauschild to score more than 20 goals this year. With 38 goals and four assists on the year, Jovanovic has scored more than anyone on the team aside from Cotterill, and has the third highest point total with 42. Gvozdanovic, who is also on the All-Freshman Team, ranks fourth on the team in goals (24), second in assists (17), and fourth in points (41).