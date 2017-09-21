Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:18 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Three-Vehicle Crash Injures 1 Person East of Lompoc

One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 246 Thursday morning.
One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 246 Thursday morning.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | September 21, 2017 | 11:29 a.m.

One person was transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center on Thursday morning after a three-vehicle crash east of Lompoc.

Just before 8 a.m., personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Lompoc Fire Department, AMR and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the crash on Highway 246, just east of Tularosa Road. 

One vehicle rolled over and ended up in roadway, while another wound up 100 feet over the side the road, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

A woman who was in one of the vehicles was transported to the Lompoc hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, Zaniboni added.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a Highway 246 crash that injured one person Thursday morning. Click to view larger
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a Highway 246 crash that injured one person Thursday morning. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
