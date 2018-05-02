Three-Vehicle Crash Leaves 2 With Major Injuries in Santa Maria

Collision occurred at about 6:40 p.m. near South College Avenue and Battles Road

A three-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Santa Maria sent at least two seriously injured people to Marian Regional Medical Center, Santa Maria firefighters said.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria fire and police departments, along with an AMR ambulance, responded to the scene near South College Avenue and Battles Road.

Four people were hurt, and two with major injuries were transported to the hospital, firefighters said.

Their names and details on their condtions were not available.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by police .

