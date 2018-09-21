Friday, September 21 , 2018, 10:54 am | Mostly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Dance Practices Open for Local Zombies to Learn ‘Thriller’

By Janet Reineck for World Dance for Humanity | September 21, 2018 | 9:17 a.m.

As part of an annual global event called Thrill the World, at exactly 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, hundreds of World Dance zombies will rise from the lawn of the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden to perform Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” dance.

This is the eighth year World Dance for Humanity is hosting the haunting experience, which will include flashmobs throughout the county from Ojai to the Santa Ynez Valley during the two weeks leading up to Halloween.

Practices to learn the “Thriller” dance start this week. Participating zombies can attend one practice or as many as they like. For the YMCA practices, it is not necesssary to be a member of the Y.

Also, during Thriller season, regular World Dance classes are free for newbies, before Thriller practice. To see class times, visit http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/schedule/.

Thriller practice times are as follows:

In Santa Barbara:

Saturdays: 10:15-11 a.m. — Santa Barbara Dance Center, 127 West Canon Perdido St. (starts Sept. 22)
Sundays: noon-1 p.m. — Santa Barbara YMCA on Hitchcock Way (starts Sept. 23)
Tuesdays: 6:45-7:30 p.m. — Santa Barbara Dance Center (starts Sept. 25)
Wednesdays: 5-6 p.m. — Montecito YMCA (starts Sept. 26)
Wednesdays: 6-7 p.m. — Alameda Park (Garden & Micheltorena by Kids World) (starts Sept. 26)
Saturdays: 1:30-2:30 p.m. — Santa Barbara YMCA (starts Sept. 29)

In Santa Ynez

Friday: 5-6 p.m. — Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA (starts Sept. 21)

Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA (starts Sept. 22)

In Ojai

Wednesdays: 7-8 p.m. — Hamsa Studio in Meiner’s Oaks, (Sept. 26, Oct. 10, Oct. 17)
Saturday: 2-3 p.m. — Hamsa Studio in Meiner’s Oaks (Sept. 29)

Main Thriller Events

Saturday, Oct. 20, 1:30-4 p.m. – Ojai Day Festival at Libby Park
Saturday, Oct. 27, 1-4 p.m. – Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden
Sunday, Oct. 28, noon-5 p.m. – Los Olivos, Wineries, Neverland, and Cold Spring Tavern

Suggested donation of $40 covers five weeks of lessons; attendance free for kids and students.

— Janet Reineck for World Dance for Humanity.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 