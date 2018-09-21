Dance Practices Open for Local Zombies to Learn ‘Thriller’

As part of an annual global event called Thrill the World, at exactly 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, hundreds of World Dance zombies will rise from the lawn of the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden to perform Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” dance.

This is the eighth year World Dance for Humanity is hosting the haunting experience, which will include flashmobs throughout the county from Ojai to the Santa Ynez Valley during the two weeks leading up to Halloween.

Practices to learn the “Thriller” dance start this week. Participating zombies can attend one practice or as many as they like. For the YMCA practices, it is not necesssary to be a member of the Y.

Also, during Thriller season, regular World Dance classes are free for newbies, before Thriller practice. To see class times, visit http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/schedule/.

Thriller practice times are as follows:

In Santa Barbara:

Saturdays: 10:15-11 a.m. — Santa Barbara Dance Center, 127 West Canon Perdido St. (starts Sept. 22)

Sundays: noon-1 p.m. — Santa Barbara YMCA on Hitchcock Way (starts Sept. 23)

Tuesdays: 6:45-7:30 p.m. — Santa Barbara Dance Center (starts Sept. 25)

Wednesdays: 5-6 p.m. — Montecito YMCA (starts Sept. 26)

Wednesdays: 6-7 p.m. — Alameda Park (Garden & Micheltorena by Kids World) (starts Sept. 26)

Saturdays: 1:30-2:30 p.m. — Santa Barbara YMCA (starts Sept. 29)

In Santa Ynez

Friday: 5-6 p.m. — Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA (starts Sept. 21)

Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA (starts Sept. 22)

In Ojai

Wednesdays: 7-8 p.m. — Hamsa Studio in Meiner’s Oaks, (Sept. 26, Oct. 10, Oct. 17)

Saturday: 2-3 p.m. — Hamsa Studio in Meiner’s Oaks (Sept. 29)

Main Thriller Events

Saturday, Oct. 20, 1:30-4 p.m. – Ojai Day Festival at Libby Park

Saturday, Oct. 27, 1-4 p.m. – Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden

Sunday, Oct. 28, noon-5 p.m. – Los Olivos, Wineries, Neverland, and Cold Spring Tavern

Suggested donation of $40 covers five weeks of lessons; attendance free for kids and students.

— Janet Reineck for World Dance for Humanity.