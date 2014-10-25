Zombie Flash Mob Resurrects a ‘Thriller’ of a Fun and Fund-Raising Opportunity

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Santa Barbara’s iconic courthouse attracts tourists and locals alike, who come to take in its beauty and historic architecture.

On Saturday, however, it was a magnet for the undead.

At 3 p.m., hundreds of zombies arose in unison from the lawn of the Courthouse Sunken Garden, and launched into a spirited dance version of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

The event, sponsored by World Dance for Humanity, was the premier event in a series of fall performances, which were created to raise money for the Rwanda School Fund.

Based in Santa Barbara, World Dance was founded by Janet Reineck in 2010 as a low-cost exercise class that would bring together the best of world dance and music to get people in shape and inspired

Between 2010 and 2013, the organization contributed $50,000 to grassroots projects in Nepal, Uganda, Ghana, Liberia, and to Sarah House in Santa Barbara.

For those who missed Saturday’s undead fun, more flash mob events are planned in the coming week. Click here for the schedule.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.