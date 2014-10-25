Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 9:15 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Zombie Flash Mob Resurrects a ‘Thriller’ of a Fun and Fund-Raising Opportunity

World Dance for Humanity’s annual performance livens up quiet Courthouse Sunken Garden

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 25, 2014 | 4:15 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s iconic courthouse attracts tourists and locals alike, who come to take in its beauty and historic architecture.

On Saturday, however, it was a magnet for the undead.

At 3 p.m., hundreds of zombies arose in unison from the lawn of the Courthouse Sunken Garden, and launched into a spirited dance version of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

The event, sponsored by World Dance for Humanity, was the premier event in a series of fall performances, which were created to raise money for the Rwanda School Fund.

Based in Santa Barbara, World Dance was founded by Janet Reineck in 2010 as a low-cost exercise class that would bring together the best of world dance and music to get people in shape and inspired

Between 2010 and 2013, the organization contributed $50,000 to grassroots projects in Nepal, Uganda, Ghana, Liberia, and to Sarah House in Santa Barbara.

