Thriller Rides Entertain at Santa Barbara County Fair

Beat it to the fair for Neverland Ranch's Zipper, Lolli Swing and Spyder

Riding the Wave Swinger.
Riding the Wave Swinger. (Helm and Sons)
By Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark | June 26, 2018 | 11:56 a.m.

For some fairgoers, the live entertainment and fair food are what make the Santa Barbara County Fair memorable, but for others it’s all about the rides.

The Santa Barbara County Fair runs July 11-15, and this year Helm and Sons Amusements will bring a number of new rides, including some that have a special connection to Santa Barbara County.

Several rides from Santa Ynez Valley’s Neverland Ranch — the property once owned by pop singer Michael Jackson, who died June 25, 2009 — will again entertain audiences.

Corey Oakley, Helm and Sons Amusements vice president, said there will be three rides from Neverland: the Zipper, the Lolli Swing and the Spyder.

The rides have a long history with Helm and Sons, starting when the grandfather of current owner Davy Helm owned a ride called the Wave Swinger. Jackson attended an event where the ride appeared and fell in love with it, Oakley said.

Jackson asked the elder Helm if he could buy the Wave Swinger. Instead Jackson was offered a lease. After that arrangement, Helm and Sons had responsibility for procuring and upkeep of rides at Neverland under a nondisclosure agreement that expired upon Jackson’s passing.

The amusement operator owns six rides from Neverland, and Oakley said a number of people enjoy the significance of enjoying a ride that once was a part of the Neverland Ranch.

In all, Helm and Sons will have 32 rides and attractions at the Santa Barbara County Fair.

New rides include a kiddie roller coaster called the Little Dipper; a kiddie ride called the Krazy Train, made of fire truck, and semis replicas; and the Himalaya, which Oakely called a super spectacular ride.

Oakley said Helm and Sons wants to focus on atmosphere. “We’re trying to be a little different and try to create a theme park atmosphere,” he said. That extends to having continuity in the music played at each ride.
 
There will be an old school Band Organ in the kids’ area for ambience. In the main carnival area, visitors also can catch a free performance by the Royal Circus, a family of five performers who present a circus-type show with a high wire act, comedy and magic.

Other more passive experiences that invite visitors to sit back and enjoy include the Dancing Waters attraction, which Oakley likens to a miniature version of the dancing fountains at The Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Oakley said Helm and Sons tries to incorporate changes each year to keep things fresh. “We always need to stay a step ahead,” he said.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark.

 

