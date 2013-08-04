Monday, June 11 , 2018, 5:31 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

THRIVE Santa Maria Prepping Students with New Readiness for School

North County collaboration provides food, services to needy families at two elementary schools

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 4, 2013 | 8:00 p.m.

A community collaborative is offering a helping hand to Santa Maria families, who have in turn been able to provide local students with a better support system at home.

Born under the “cradle to career” mantra, THRIVE Santa Maria has made notable progress to prepare local children for the rigors of schoolwork to lead to successful jobs in the future.

THRIVE is in its fourth year of serving a select group of families with students at two Santa Maria elementary schools — Fairlawn and Robert Bruce — via grant funds from First 5 Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara Foundation and a host of other nonprofit organizations and partners.

The two school communities were picked as areas of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District with the lowest socio-economic population, encompassing more than 10,700 residents in northwest Santa Maria, said Karin Dominguez, project leader of THRIVE Santa Maria.

A host of programs has helped increase child readiness as well as the number of families who can provide strong social support to children at kindergarten and at the third-grade level, according to THRIVE studies.

“We’re all working on how to get there,” Dominguez said of partnerships with other nonprofit organizations.

The health of THRIVE family children has also seen improvement, due in no small part to a monthly event dubbed Healthy School Pantry.

Two hundred families with more than 450 children consistently attend the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County event on the third Thursday of every month, picking up bags of food and watching healthy cooking demonstrations.

Teeth cleanings and flu shots from the Community Health Center are seasonally added to the monthly events, which are supplemented throughout the year with more parent meetings or home visits for child-care tips in an area of the city that continues to grow in spite of the threat of poverty.

Some families in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District have been able to take field trips to the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, thanks to grant money from THRIVE Santa Maria. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Some families in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District have been able to take field trips to the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, thanks to grant money from THRIVE Santa Maria. (THRIVE Santa Maria photo)

“It’s a really great event,” Dominguez said. “The whole community comes out to support it. It’s fun for families because they live in really crowded housing. Parents have gotten really involved.”

THRIVE funds opened a migrant preschool last year at Robert Bruce and will open another new preschool on campus this fall.

But the THRIVE initiative would be nowhere without its partnerships, said Mark Muller, director of pupil personnel services at the Santa Maria-Bonita district.

“We’ve had a lot of collaboration,” Muller said. “The Food Bank is instrumental in this.”

Funding for THRIVE, which totals $200,000 a year, has been approved through the end of the 2013-2014 school year.

Organizers are hopeful THRIVE programs will be able to continue after that time with renewed backing.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

THRIVE Santa Maria sponsors a Healthy School Pantry event for families of students at Robert Bruce and Fairlawn elementary schools every third Thursday of the month. Bags of food, healthy cooking demonstrations and more are also available at the evening events.
THRIVE Santa Maria sponsors a Healthy School Pantry event for families of students at Robert Bruce and Fairlawn elementary schools every third Thursday of the month. Bags of food, healthy cooking demonstrations and more are also available at the evening events. (THRIVE Santa Maria photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 