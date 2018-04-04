Thunder From Down Under’s Cheeky Blokes Back at Chumash Resort

Thunder From Down Under, the Australian all-male dance revue, will return to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. The venue is on Hwy. 246 in Santa Ynez. Tickets for the show are $20.

Thunder From Down Under has taken the Las Vegas Strip by storm ever since the show’s debut in 1993.

Classified as “the perfect girls’ night outback,” the men of Thunder From Down Under bring to the stage their dynamic dance routines, provocative costumes, cheeky humor, and unforgettable chiseled abs.

As a fully interactive performance, Thunder From Down Under has become a go-to source of entertainment for bachelorette parties and birthdays. Thunder From Down Under has been awarded titles such as Best Male Revue and Top 12 Sexiest Vegas Shows.

Most recently, the group has been featured on The Insider with Heidi Klum, The Ellen DeGeneres Show in a bit with comic Kevin Nealon, Access Hollywood and NBC’s Today.

The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.



