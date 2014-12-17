Thunder, Lightning But Not Much Rain From Latest Storm

Rainfall amounts were modest overnight Tuesday into Wednesday in Santa Barbara County, although the latest storm to move through the region was punctuated by thunder and lightning.

Most areas of the county received between a quarter and two-thirds of an inch of rain, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

San Marcos Pass was the wettest spot, with 0.89 inches in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m., while Guadalupe was the driest with only 0.15 inches.

Other rainfall readings included Santa Barbara, 0.45 inches; Goleta, 0.33; Montecito, 0.45; Santa Maria, 0.28; Lompoc, 0.58; Buellton, 0.55; Carpinteria, 0.44; Santa Ynez, 0.47.

Little runoff in local reservoirs was reported from the storm.

Forecasters were calling for a 20-percent chance of isolated showers Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Clear skies and a warming trend were expected Thursday through the weekend.

High surf was expected along local beaches through Wednesday night

