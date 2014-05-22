Thunder, Scattered Showers Hit Santa Barbara Area

The rumble of thunder was heard in parts of Santa Barbara County's South Coast Thursday afternoon, as a band of showers moved through the area.

National Weather Service forecasters said an upper-level low-pressure system was bringing a 20-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region through the evening.

Doppler radar showed the band of showers over the city of Santa Barbara and adjacent mountains at about 3:30 p.m.

Rain amounts were light — generally less than a tenth of an inch — but stronger storms and heavier rain were possible later in the evening, forecasters said.

Sunny skies were expected Friday into the Memorial Day weekend, with highs in the lower- to mid-70s.

