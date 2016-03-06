Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 12:04 pm | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Fresh Off Weekend Rain, Stronger Thunderstorms Due to Hit Santa Barbara County on Monday

San Marcos Pass logs 4 inches of rainfall Saturday night, with another day of storms and high surf headed this way

High surf and powerful waves forced officials to close off the Santa Barbara breakwater Sunday for the safety of pedestrians. Click to view larger
High surf and powerful waves forced officials to close off the Santa Barbara breakwater Sunday for the safety of pedestrians. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 6, 2016 | 8:55 p.m.

Steady rain drenched Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Saturday night, but a heavier storm is expected to arrive early Monday and last into the afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the Central Coast can expect possible thunderstorms early Monday and more showers in the afternoon.

Expect gusty winds, as well, up to 25 mph and 45 mph below canyons and passes.

The first thunderstorm is expected early Monday, with another possible Monday afternoon. High temperatures are forecast in the mid-60s.

After Monday afternoon, the forecast is for a dry period until Friday, when there’s a 40 percent chance of rain Friday morning and evening.

The weather service has issued a surf advisory though Tuesday. Waves are expected to rise to 5 to 7 feet, and as high as 10 feet in some areas. The surf conditions mean there’s a higher risk of drowning because of rip currents that can suddenly pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.

Surfers hit local beaches Sunday morning to catch the big waves, while officials closed off the Santa Barbara breakwater because of high waves and the threat they presented to pedestrians.

As of early Sunday, the county Public Works Department had recorded 4.07 inches of rainfall on San Marcos Pass, 3.94 inches of rainfall at Refugio Pass, 3.85 inches near Montecito Peak, 3.33 inches in Tecolote Canyon above Goleta and 2.84 inches at Rancho San Julian.

Elsewhere in the county, 2.10 inches of rainfall were recorded on the Gaviota coast, 1.98 inches in Montecito, 1.83 inches in Santa Barbara, 1.64 inches in Summerland, 1.56 inches in Goleta, 1.38 inches in Carpinteria, 1.14 inches in Lompoc, .82 inches in Los Alamos, .80 inches in Buellton, .71 inches in Guadalupe, .73 inches in Solvang, .58 inches in Santa Maria and .73 inches in Santa Ynez.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

