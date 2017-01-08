Friday, June 22 , 2018, 7:39 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Thunderstorms Put On a Striking Light Show Over Santa Barbara County

More rain rolls in, with North County under flood advisory and flash-flood watch issued for Canyon, Rey and Sherpa burn areas

A bolt of lightning strikes the ocean Saturday night in a view from Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, above Monroe School. Click to view larger
A bolt of lightning strikes the ocean Saturday night in a view from Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, above Monroe School. (Garrett Gerstenberger photo / www.theivsp.com)
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | {updated) 7:30 p.m. | January 8, 2017 | 1:55 p.m.

The sound and fury — and spectacular light show — from Saturday evening’s thunderstorms are just not something we’re used to in Santa Barbara County.

While the fast-moving storms dropped little more than a half-inch of rain in most areas of the county, the lightning and thunder that accompanied their arrival provided about a half-hour of riveting entertainment for locals to enjoy.

More rain is on the way, meanwhile, and ​the National Weather Service said the expected Sunday night collision of a strong cold front with a deep plume of subtropical moisture could produce moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the Central Coast.

Just after 7 p.m. Sunday, rain began falling in northern Santa Barbara County, and the weather service said the storm would continue to move south across the county through early Monday.

Rainfall rates are expected to be between a third and a half-inch an hour, with isolated dumps of nearly an inch an hour possible.

The weather service issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for Lompoc, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Santa Maria, Solvang, Santa Ynez, Lake Cachuma and Cuyama.

Because of the heavy rain and excessive runoff, small creeks and streams, highways, streets, underpasses and low-lying areas are vulnerable to elevated water flows and flooding.

A flash-flood watch was issued for the burn areas of last year’s Canyon, Rey and Sherpa wildfires. The watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday through Monday morning.

Authorities advised motorists to delay travel until Monday morning, if possible.

The storms are forecast to clear out by midday Monday, leaving behind cooler temperatures in the upper 50s.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

(Sierra Aigner video)

