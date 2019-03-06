Pixel Tracker

Thunderstorms Put On a Loud and Impressive Light Show in Santa Barbara County

National Weather Service issued several flood warnings and advisories, noting that automated rain gauges were indicating 'moderate to heavy rainfall'

Lightning storm seen from Santa Barbara waterfront

Streaks of lightning light up the sky behind the Mesa in Santa Barbara Tuesday night as an impressive string of thunderstorms moves through the region. (Mike Eliason photo)

Road closed sign in Montecito.

Evacuations were ordered Tuesday for the Sherpa, Whittier and Thomas Fire burn areas due to the predicted rainfall rates reaching 0.75 inches to 1 inch per hour, which is above the threshold for possible debris flows. (Mike Eliason photo)

Lightning storm seen from Santa Barbara waterfront

Streaks of lightning light up the sky along the Santa Barbara waterfront Tuesday night as an impressive string of thunderstorms moves through the region. (Mike Eliason photo)

Lightning strikes in Santa Barbara.

Lightning strikes in Santa Barbara. (David Fisk photo)

Sheet lightning in Santa Barbara.

Sheet lightning in Santa Barbara. (Dana Fisher photo)

Lightning strikes offshore from Santa Barbara.

Lightning strikes offshore from Santa Barbara. (Rick Griffin photo)

Lightning over Santa Barbara.

Lightning over Santa Barbara. (Rick Griffin photo)

Lightning strikes offshore from Santa Barbara.

Lightning strikes offshore from Santa Barbara. (David Fisk photo)

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 12:07 a.m. | March 5, 2019 | 8:53 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning map Click to view larger

A heavy band of thunderstorms stretching from Bakersfield across Santa Barbara County andn out into the ocean put on an impressive thunder-and-lightning show Tuesday night.

Well over 1,000 cloud-to-surface lightning strikes were recorded in the Santa Barbara-Ventura area between 6 p.m. and midnight, said Curt Kaplan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

During the heaviest period — between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. — there were some 750 strikes, many of them offshore, he added.

No damage was reported from the lightning, but there were numerous power outages.

Overall, rainfall rates remained fairly low through the evening, although ¼ inch was recorded in just 10 minutes in Goleta and Santa Barbara at one point as the thunderstorms were passing through, Kaplan said.

At 9:27 p.m., Santa Barbara County issued a Flash Flood Warning until 10:30 p.m. for communities near the Thomas Fire burn area.

"If you are in the debris flow risk area, get to high ground immediately!" the alert said.

Earlier in the evening, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory that lasted until 11:30 p.m., noting that automated rain gauges were indicating “moderate to heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms” moving over the county.

Road closed sign in Montecito. Click to view larger
Evacuations were ordered Tuesday for the Sherpa, Whittier and Thomas Fire burn areas due to the predicted rainfall rates reaching 0.75 inches to 1 inch per hour, which is above the threshold for possible debris flows.  (Mike Eliason photo)

“One band over top of you right now is giving you one heck of a show,” Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, told Noozhawk at about 8:45 p.m.

Scattered power outages were reported throughout the area, along with numerous vehicle accidents.

No major incidents were reported.

Much of the lightning was remaining offshore, Hoxsie said, but the line of thunderstorms was moving towards land.

"For at least the next couple hours, you’re going to be getting rattled," Hoxsie said.

The forecast was still calling for the heaviest rainfall beginning late Tuesday night and extending into the early hours Wednesday.

Kaplan said the moderate to heavy rainfall was expected to last until about 4 a.m., then taper off through the morning hours.

As of 11 p.m., the highest rainfall rates were under ⅓ of an inch per hour.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County burn areas through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Shortly before midnight, Caltrans reported that the northbound Highway 101 onramps at Padaro Lane, Evans Avenue, Sheffield Drive and San Ysidro Road in the Carpinteria-Montecito area had been closed "due to inclement weather." There was no estimate for when they would be reopened.

Evacuations were ordered Tuesday for the Sherpa, Whittier and Thomas Fire burn areas due to the predicted rainfall rates reaching 0.75 inches to 1 inch per hour, which is above the threshold for possible debris flows. 

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara area forecast from the National Weather Service. 

Click here for Santa Barbara County real-time rainfall totals. 

Sign up for Aware & Prepare emergency alerts here, or through the ReadySBC.org website.

Click here to sign up for Noozhawk's Breaking News text alerts.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Lightning storm seen from Santa Barbara waterfront Click to view larger
Streaks of lightning light up the sky along the Santa Barbara waterfront Tuesday night as an impressive string of thunderstorms moves through the region. (Mike Eliason photo)

